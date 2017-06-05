James, sitting in front of his locker after a second consecutive crushing defeat to the Golden State Warriors, broke out into song LeBron James calm, cool, collected after Cavaliers' Game 2 loss James, sitting in front of his locker after a second consecutive crushing defeat to the Golden State Warriors, broke out into song Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sG0yOg Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and the Warriors are in the driver's seat after taking a 2-0 series lead on the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. OAKLAND - LeBron James, sitting in front of his locker after a second consecutive crushing defeat, broke out into song - and he wasn't singing the blues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.