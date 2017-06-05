Lakers work out Semi Ojeleye, Sindarius Thornwell and other 2017 NBA Draft prospects
After working out Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson over the past few days, the Los Angeles Lakers took a look at a few lower tier prospects. The team brought in 2017 NBA Draft prospects Sindarius Thornwell of South Carolina, Damyean Dotson of Houston, P.J. Dozier of South Carolina, Johnathan Motley of Baylor, Semi Ojeleye of SMU and L.J. Rose of BYU Friday to put the group through their paces.
