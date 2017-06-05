Lakers Trade Rumors: Pacers aren't taking offers for Paul George yet

Whether the Los Angeles Lakers ultimately make a deal or not, everyone who has even tangentially been keeping up with NBA news knows they'll be heavily involved in rumors about potentially trading for Paul George this off-season. But while the Indiana Pacers star has reportedly made it clear around the league that he wants to go home to Los Angeles - potentially cooling teams' trade interest - even teams that would want to take a gamble they could convince George to stay if they traded for him sound like they're being rebuffed anyway.

