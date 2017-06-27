Lakers Podcast: Is it time for the La...

Lakers Podcast: Is it time for the Lakers to offer up more in a trade for Paul George?

Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

All of the new rumors gave host Harrison Faigen and Silver Screen and Roll's own Gary Kester a ton to discuss . Do the other teams creating a feeding frenzy make it more necessary for the Lakers to offer up more assets for George? Harrison and Gary debated that question as well as whether or not Larry Nance, Jr.'s Dunk of the Year loss was the biggest snub of the year and their favorite Marcelo Huertas memories on the latest episode of Locked on Lakers.

