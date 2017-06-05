Lakers Podcast: Addressing dubious Lonzo Ball draft rumors

The NBA Draft is still somehow a couple weeks away and this finals series isn't going to hold anyone's attention, so it appears we're all getting an early start on "make stuff up and claim it as a report" season. Apparently, before having worked out Lonzo Ball or anyone they'd be looking to draft with the second overall pick, the Los Angeles Lakers have decided that they don't like Ball, or something like that, at least according to one report over the weekend.

