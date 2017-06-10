Lakers News: LaVar Ball Wants Lonzo, ...

Lakers News: LaVar Ball Wants Lonzo, LiAngelo, & LaMelo Together In L.A.

It's no secret that LaVar Ball wants his son, Lonzo, to be selected by his hometown Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Despite being one of the top prospects available, Lonzo won't work out for the Boston Celtics, who have the first pick.

