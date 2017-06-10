Lakers News: LaVar Ball Wants Lonzo, LiAngelo, & LaMelo Together In L.A.
It's no secret that LaVar Ball wants his son, Lonzo, to be selected by his hometown Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Despite being one of the top prospects available, Lonzo won't work out for the Boston Celtics, who have the first pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC