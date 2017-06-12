Lakers News: Julius Randle continues to show off his insane body transformation on Instagram
Other than rumors about the 2017 NBA Draft and LeBron James coming to Los Angeles , Julius Randle's crazy workouts and even crazier results might be the story of the Lakers ' offseason. Randle is entering a year in which the Lakers can offer him an extension before he hits restricted free agency in the summer of 2018, and the young power forward is not playing around.
