Lakers must wait on Paul George after Pacers trade forward to Thunder
The Lakers spent four long summers sweating from both the sun and frustration over their inability to acquire or retain a star player. Just as the team's previous front office experienced a few times, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka swung for the fences and missed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC