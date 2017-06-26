Lakers' Ivica Zubac hopes to work with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on hook shot
EL SEGUNDO The nearly daily offseason workouts have left Lakers center Ivica Zubac feeling stronger, slimmer and faster. Zubac also has reported improvement enough in his outside shooting that apparently he has beaten teammate Larry Nance Jr. in 3-point competitions.
