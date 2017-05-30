Lakers improvement pends on D'Angelo Russell
As the 2017 NBA Draft draws more closer to date, many Laker fans are more optimistic about the Lakers future that may consist on Lonzo Ball. With Magic Johnson already claiming Brandon Ingram as the only untouchable Laker, many believe that the Lakers success all depends on the growth and development of D'Angelo Russell .
