Lakers feel Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Th...

Lakers feel Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Thomas Bryant give them positional versatility

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

The Los Angeles Lakers introduced three more players drafted to the team that include, from right: Josh Hart , Kyle Kuzma , President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson, General Manager Rob Pelinka and Thomas Bryant during a press conference at the Lakers' training facility Thursday, June 29, 2017, El Segundo, CA. EL SEGUNDO >> The three young men spoke eloquently and respectfully, impressed by the Lakers' franchise while touting their own positionless versatility and team-first attitudes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,366 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC