Lakers feel Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Thomas Bryant give them positional versatility

The Los Angeles Lakers introduced three more players drafted to the team that include, from right: Josh Hart , Kyle Kuzma , President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson, General Manager Rob Pelinka and Thomas Bryant during a press conference at the Lakers' training facility Thursday, June 29, 2017, El Segundo, CA. EL SEGUNDO >> The three young men spoke eloquently and respectfully, impressed by the Lakers' franchise while touting their own positionless versatility and team-first attitudes.

