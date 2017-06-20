Lakers Draft News: Dennis Smith, Jr. says he wants to learn from Magic Johnson

The Los Angeles Lakers worked out a number of prospects Sunday, the most notable being one-and-done N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith, Jr. After a workout he said "went well," Smith was simultaneously left grateful for the opportunity and wanting more. "I'm blessed to meet Magic Johnson, one of the greats of the game and I'm taking it all in," Smith told reporters, noting that the first thing he took in was just how large Johnson is.

