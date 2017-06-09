Kobe Bryant video breaks down why Warriors are so good
Kobe Bryant video breaks down why Warriors are so good Lakers great Kobe Bryant breaks down video of what makes Golden State so difficult to beat. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s5TBsQ Kobe Bryant's new life as a short film maker is allowing him to stay focused on his other passion of basketball.
