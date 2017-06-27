Knicks, Phil Jackson part ways after ...

Knicks, Phil Jackson part ways after dismal 3-year run

7 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Phil Jackson is out as New York Knicks president after he oversaw one of the worst eras in team history and feuded with star Carmelo Anthony. Days after Jackson reiterated his desire to trade Anthony and said he would listen to deals for Kristaps Porzingis, Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan reversed course and cut ties with Jackson on Wednesday.

