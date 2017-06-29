Klay Thompson Denies Speaking With Pa...

Klay Thompson Denies Speaking With Paul George About Uniting As Lakers Teammates

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sports Media 101

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George in several scenarios over the past month, their biggest move to date in the offseason was shedding Timofey Mozgov's contract by packing him and D'Angelo Russell in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. That's put the Lakers in strong position for free agency next summer, when the organization may look to sign two players at max or near-max contracts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,839 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC