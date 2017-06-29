Klay Thompson Denies Speaking With Paul George About Uniting As Lakers Teammates

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George in several scenarios over the past month, their biggest move to date in the offseason was shedding Timofey Mozgov's contract by packing him and D'Angelo Russell in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. That's put the Lakers in strong position for free agency next summer, when the organization may look to sign two players at max or near-max contracts.

