Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson forged a close friendship over four decades
Magic Johnson greets Jeanie Buss during the 2009 NBA Championship ring presentation to the Lakers before the season-opening game against the Clippers at Staples Center on Oct. 27. Magic Johnson greets Jeanie Buss during the 2009 NBA Championship ring presentation to the Lakers before the season-opening game against the Clippers at Staples Center on Oct. 27. There weren't many times when Magic Johnson was down in the dumps, but injuries during his playing career could do it. Once, while he nursed a finger injury, two of his closest friends in Los Angeles tried to help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC