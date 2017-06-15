Is LeBron James really considering the Los Angeles Lakers?
One day after losing the NBA Finals, news broke that LeBron James could potentially move to the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers after the 2017-18 season ends when his contract expires. If LeBron James were to move teams again, it would most likely be to a big market team.
