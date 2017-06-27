Hawks sell power forward Ryan Kelly to Rockets
Kelly averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 16 games in two stints with the Hawks last season. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Kelly was a second-round pick from Duke by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2013.
