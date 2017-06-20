Former Lakers trainer Tim DiFrancesco pens thankful open letter to fans, praises young core

The Lakers quickly moved to hire their new director of strength and endurance training , Gunnar Peterson, to fill the void, but fans had yet to hear from DiFrancesco on why he had stepped down. That changed Friday, when DiFrancesco penned a heartfelt open letter to the Lakers organization and its fans to explain why he had chosen to move away from the organization he had called home for the last six years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.