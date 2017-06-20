Former Lakers trainer Tim DiFrancesco pens thankful open letter to fans, praises young core
The Lakers quickly moved to hire their new director of strength and endurance training , Gunnar Peterson, to fill the void, but fans had yet to hear from DiFrancesco on why he had stepped down. That changed Friday, when DiFrancesco penned a heartfelt open letter to the Lakers organization and its fans to explain why he had chosen to move away from the organization he had called home for the last six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC