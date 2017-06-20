Former Lakers player Derek Fisher accused of DUI after crash
Authorities say former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he flipped his vehicle on a California highway. The California Highway Patrol says neither Fisher nor his passenger, former "Basketball Wives" reality star Gloria Govan, were injured in the crash early Sunday.
