Former Lakers player Derek Fisher accused of DUI after crash

Authorities say former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he flipped his vehicle on a California highway. The California Highway Patrol says neither Fisher nor his passenger, former "Basketball Wives" reality star Gloria Govan, were injured in the crash early Sunday.

