Draft is next up during NBA's dizzying days of deals

In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Kansas's Josh Jackson goes up for a shot over UC Davis's Garrison Goode , Brynton Lemar and Mikey Henn in the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla. Jackson spent one season at Kansas and is expected to be a top-five pick in Thursday's NBA draft.

