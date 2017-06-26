D'Angelo Russell makes first appearance at Barclays Center, gets booed
The Brooklyn Nets made a smart gamble before the draft and traded Brook Lopez to the Lakers for the bloated contract of Timofey Mozgov and the promise of Russell. It's a smart move to see if coach Kenny Atkinson can lift up the young point guard who shows promise but is inconsistent.
