Could the Warriorsa success rub off on the Raiders?
The Raiders coach, a Hayward native who grew up cheering for the team, enjoyed the thrill of seeing the Warriors capture their second title in three years when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday to wrap up the NBA Finals with a 4-1 series victory. "It was awesome to be over there last night and at the game and see, first off, see the Warriors come through in a big way and win a world championship," Del Rio said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC