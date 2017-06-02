Chris Paul to the Spurs? He's reportedly giving it some thought.
At 32, Chris Paul likely has just one more big payday left in his NBA career and he will get that if he opts out of his Los Angeles Clippers contract to become a free agent this summer. The nine-time all-star also probably doesn't have too many chances left to make a deep playoff run in a career that has only seen postseason disappointment: In nine playoff appearances, Paul's teams never have advanced past the Western Conference semifinals and have lost in the first round five times, two of those coming in the past two seasons.
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
