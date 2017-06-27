Brook Lopez is eager to mentor young ...

Brook Lopez is eager to mentor young Lakers, shoot more 3's

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Brook Lopez, a new member of the Los Angeles Lakers, gestures as he is interviewed following an introductory news conference with the NBA basketball team in El Segundo, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Brook Lopez, left, a new member of the Los Angeles Lakers, chats with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka as they arrive for the NBA basketball team's news conference in El Segundo, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC