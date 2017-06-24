Angels hold off Red Sox for 6-3 victory
The Angels utilized a return to form from right-hander JC Ramirez and steady hitting to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-3 at Fenway Park on Saturday night. They scored in five innings, including right away in the first, Kole Calhoun and Albert Pujols each singled into left and, after Andrelton Simmons struck out, Martin Maldonado singled to center to score Calhoun.
