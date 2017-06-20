2017 NBA Draft Roundtable: Reviewing ...

2017 NBA Draft Roundtable: Reviewing the Lakers' options for the No. 28 pick

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

The success of the Los Angeles Lakers ' scouting staff in finding gems in the late first and early second rounds has made discussions of picks in this range far more interesting for LA's rebuilding fortunes than in past years, even with news of Ryan West possibly decamping to the Clippers to join his father. This year offers a new wrinkle into the mix of having the shape of a future core come more clearly into focus with Lonzo Ball as the likely top choice to pair with D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram , thus also offering clarity on how the team can best build around this trio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,142 • Total comments across all topics: 281,852,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC