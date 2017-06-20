2017 NBA Draft: Lakers watch De'Aaron Fox work out at pro-day
Almost the entire Lakers' brain trust was in attendance, including president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka, Joey and Jesse Buss, Ryan West and South Bay Lakers general manager Nick Mazzella. Fox is the fifth-ranked player on DraftExpress' list of the top-100 2017 NBA Draft prospects after a freshman season at Kentucky that saw him average 16.7 points, 4.6 assists and four rebounds while shooting 52.1 percent on twos and 24.6 percent on 3-pointers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC