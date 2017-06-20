2017 NBA Draft: Lakers watch De'Aaron...

2017 NBA Draft: Lakers watch De'Aaron Fox work out at pro-day

Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

Almost the entire Lakers' brain trust was in attendance, including president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka, Joey and Jesse Buss, Ryan West and South Bay Lakers general manager Nick Mazzella. Fox is the fifth-ranked player on DraftExpress' list of the top-100 2017 NBA Draft prospects after a freshman season at Kentucky that saw him average 16.7 points, 4.6 assists and four rebounds while shooting 52.1 percent on twos and 24.6 percent on 3-pointers.

Chicago, IL

