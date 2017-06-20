2017 NBA Draft: Lakers to work out Lamond Murray, Jr. Tuesday
Murray is unranked as a prospect on DraftExpress after his final season with the Waves saw him average 21.1 points and 4.4 assists in 34.4 minutes per game. He is notably the cousin of former Lakers forward and assistant coach Tracy Murray.
