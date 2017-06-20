2017 NBA Draft: Lakers to work out De...

2017 NBA Draft: Lakers to work out Devin Robinson and others Friday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

Most thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done looking at lower-tier, undrafted free agency prospects, but the team will bring in at least one more crop of such players Friday as they continue to prepare for the 2017 NBA Draft The Lakers announced they would bring Jabari Bird of the University of California at Berkeley, James Blackmon Jr. of Indiana, Tyler Cavanaugh of George Washington, Isaiah Hicks of North Carolina, Devin Robinson of Florida and Michael Smith of California Baptist in for workouts in front of the front office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC