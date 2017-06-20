2017 NBA Draft: Lakers to work out Devin Robinson and others Friday
Most thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done looking at lower-tier, undrafted free agency prospects, but the team will bring in at least one more crop of such players Friday as they continue to prepare for the 2017 NBA Draft The Lakers announced they would bring Jabari Bird of the University of California at Berkeley, James Blackmon Jr. of Indiana, Tyler Cavanaugh of George Washington, Isaiah Hicks of North Carolina, Devin Robinson of Florida and Michael Smith of California Baptist in for workouts in front of the front office.
