Why a potential Paul Millsap departur...

Why a potential Paul Millsap departure might ultimately be better for everyone

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Peachtree Hoops

All-Star power forward Paul Millsap has enjoyed great levels of both personal and team success since he signed with Atlanta back in 2013. As well as being a treasured member of the Hawks ' 60-win season and Atlanta's first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015, Millsap has made the All-Star team in all four seasons he has spent in Atlanta with the Hawks as well as making the All-NBA Defensive 2nd team in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,331,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC