Why a potential Paul Millsap departure might ultimately be better for everyone

All-Star power forward Paul Millsap has enjoyed great levels of both personal and team success since he signed with Atlanta back in 2013. As well as being a treasured member of the Hawks ' 60-win season and Atlanta's first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015, Millsap has made the All-Star team in all four seasons he has spent in Atlanta with the Hawks as well as making the All-NBA Defensive 2nd team in 2016.

