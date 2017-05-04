Vincent Yarbrough: You have to show respect to get respect
Vincent Yarbrough has traveled the world since his days growing up in Cleveland and being a two-time all-state basketball player at Cleveland High School and leading the Raiders to the TSSAA a FORMER CLEVELAND HIGH, University of Tennessee, and professional basketball player Vincent Yarbrough, standing tall at the right, visited Cleveland Middle School Friday morning to talk with the students in the 100 Black Men's mentoring program. VINCENT YARBROUGH, former all-state basketball player at Cleveland High, talks with students following a program at Cleveland Middle School's mentoring class Friday morning.
