VIDEO: Watch all 33 of Ivica Zubac's blocks last season, his latest tribute to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Part of the reason Los Angeles Lakers big man Ivica Zubac became such a fan-favorite during his rookie season was how openly he made his homages to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. From adopting his signature skyhook to wearing his number 33 jersey while on assignment with the Los Angeles D-Fenders, Zubac's respect for the former Lakers superstar was obvious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.