VIDEO: Julius Randle is lethal from 3-point range in his latest summer workout
One of the chief knocks on Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle's game is his lack of an outside jumper. Without the length to play the center position and protect the rim consistently, and with players that can do those things normally unable to shoot, common wisdom holds that Randle will need to learn to space the floor effectively in order to maximize his fit in most lineups.
Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
