UCF's 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall does pre-draft workout with Magic
With less than a week to decide whether he will remain in the draft of return to UCF, Fall worked out for the Magic and met with various officials Thursday at the team's facility. Fall, who hasn't hired an agent, has until Wednesday to make his draft decision.
