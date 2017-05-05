Trail Blazers give playoff bonuses to team staff
Trail Blazers give playoff bonuses to team staff This is awesome, and they've done this for three seasons now! Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/trail-blazers-damian-lillard-playoff-postseason-bonus-team-staff-trainers-awesome The Portland Trail Blazers did something awesome for team staffers after making it to the first round of the playoffs this year. The players voted to give their postseason bonuses - a total of more than $200,000 - to some of the people who work for the team behind-the-scenes.
