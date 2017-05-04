Spurs rebound to beat Rockets 121-96,...

Spurs rebound to beat Rockets 121-96, but lose Parker

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Washington Times

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Houston Rockets 121-96 on Wednesday night and even the Western Conference semifinals at one game apiece. Parker did not return after hurting his left leg with 8:43 remaining in the game.

