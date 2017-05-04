Spurs rebound to beat Rockets 121-96, but lose Parker

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard works for an opportunity to the basket as Houston Rockets' James Harden, left, defends during the first half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in San Antonio. less San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard works for an opportunity to the basket as Houston Rockets' James Harden, left, defends during the first half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff ... more Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon causes San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker, right, of France to lose control of the ball during the first half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in San Antonio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.