Spurs prepare for Game 2 with no Leonard, Parker
If all hope seems lost for the San Antonio Spurs heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference finals without injured stars Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, they only need to look back a few days to see what's possible. But even the Spurs know beating Houston on the road in a series clincher without those two stars is a far different task from the one they face on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors with Leonard and Parker on the sideline.
