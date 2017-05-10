CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Pit Bulls Shot, Killed By Police After Attack On Small Dog Three pit bulls that attacked a man walking a small dog Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles were shot by an LAPD officer, leaving two of the dogs dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.