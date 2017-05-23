Paul Millsap S&T, anyone?

Paul Millsap S&T, anyone?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Blazers Edge

Taking a break from the Paul George pipe dream for a minute to think about another Paul pipe dream that may be more possible. Could the Blazers orchestrate a sign-and-trade deal with the Hawks to acquire Paul Millsap? Yesterday, Millsap opted out of the last year of his contract that would have paid him $21.4 M. Hitting free agency at 32 is tough but after posting career highs in PPG and APG, an All Star game, and starting 67 games as the best player for Atlanta last season, he's shown he's still in peak-form and could have a real impact where ever he signs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,189 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC