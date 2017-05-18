NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Be In...

NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Be Interested In Los Angeles Lakers' D'Angelo Russell

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

How would current Los Angeles Lakers' guard D'Angelo Russell look playing for the Chicago Bulls? The NBA rumor mill continues to churn out Russell's name as several teams will be vying for the talented point guard. The Bulls could be among those teams involved in trade discussions for Russell, if he indeed winds up on the trading block as most NBA observers expect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,812 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC