NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Be Interested In Los Angeles Lakers' D'Angelo Russell
How would current Los Angeles Lakers' guard D'Angelo Russell look playing for the Chicago Bulls? The NBA rumor mill continues to churn out Russell's name as several teams will be vying for the talented point guard. The Bulls could be among those teams involved in trade discussions for Russell, if he indeed winds up on the trading block as most NBA observers expect.
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
