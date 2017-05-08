NBA Mock Draft 2017: Sixers win NBA Draft Lottery, Who do Knicks, Nets pick?
The NBA Draft Lottery is set to be held on Tuesday May 16, and it could go a long way towards defining the short and long-term futures for such franchise as the Sixers, Los Angeles Lakers, Knicks, and others. With Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Malik Monk, and others considered to be the prizes of this year's NBA Draft class, here is a look at how the 2017 NBA Draft could play out, using a lottery projection courtesy of Tankathon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC