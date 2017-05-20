NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers to work out Davon Reed and other prospects Thursday
If you're asking "who?", you aren't alone. The only name on the above list on Draft Express' top-100 prospect list is Reed, who the NBA Draft megasite has ranked 82nd after he averaged 11 points, six rebounds and four assists during his senior season at Miami.
