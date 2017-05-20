Luke Walton brought Lamar Odom to watch the Lakers' pre-draft workouts
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom will always be a fan-favorite, and not just for his role in bringing the team two titles as an essential bench cog who would later win Sixth Man of the Year. Not only was Odom's smooth, versatile game at 6'11 ahead of its time and a blast to watch as he carved up opposing bench units and starters alike with his loping fullcourt runs, but he just seemed like a genuine, good person.
