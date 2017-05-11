Los Angeles unleashes star power to woo IOC in Olympic bid
LA2024 chairman Casey Wasserman hosted a 70-member IOC delegation for dinner at his home Wednesday night. Among the celebrity guests were retired NBA great Kobe Bryant, Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, actor Sylvester Stallone, symphony conductor Gustavo Dudamel and Walt Disney Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC