Los Angeles unleashes star power to woo IOC in Olympic bid

LA2024 chairman Casey Wasserman hosted a 70-member IOC delegation for dinner at his home Wednesday night. Among the celebrity guests were retired NBA great Kobe Bryant, Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, actor Sylvester Stallone, symphony conductor Gustavo Dudamel and Walt Disney Co.

