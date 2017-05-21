LeBron James continues to build legac...

LeBron James continues to build legacy off the court

LeBron James won the 2016-17 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, given to the NBA player, coach or trainer who shows outstanding dedication to the community. LeBron James continues to build legacy off the court LeBron James won the 2016-17 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, given to the NBA player, coach or trainer who shows outstanding dedication to the community.

