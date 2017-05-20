Larry Nance, Jr. and David Nwaba spent their memorial day in the Lakers' gym

As the Los Angeles Lakers front office and coaching staff filter various 2017 NBA Draft prospects through the team's practice facility, one of the interesting tidbits reporters have been keeping an eye on is which current members of the team are showing up for their own workouts. Most of the Lakers' young roster has made various appearances, but according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times , Monday there were just two players spending their holiday in the gym: Larry Nance, Jr. and David Nwaba .

