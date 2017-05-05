LaMarcus Aldridge steps up to help Sp...

LaMarcus Aldridge steps up to help Spurs down Rockets, take 2-1 series lead

23 hrs ago

Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points apiece to help the San Antonio Spurs, now without Tony Parker, beat the Houston Rockets 103-92 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Aldridge had managed just 19 points combined in the first two games, but stepped up in the wake of Parker's season-ending leg injury, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Spurs pull away.

Chicago, IL

