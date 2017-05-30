Lamar Odom wants to join the Lakers coaching staff

Lamar Odom had a reunion with his former teammates Luke Walton and Brian Shaw Monday when he observed the Los Angeles Lakers' predraft workout , and when he showed up again Tuesday he said that he wants to make their reconnection a permanent one. Odom told Mark Medina of the Orange County Register that he "hopes" to become a member of the Lakers coaching staff, re-joining the organization he helped lead to three-straight NBA Finals appearances, winning titles in 2009 and 2010.

